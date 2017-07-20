Close
Search

2017 School of Art + Design Faculty Exhibition

Thursday, Aug 31 - Sep 23, 2017

Time
6:00pm - 8:00pm
Categories
  • Exhibitions
  • Opening Receptions
    • Location
    Krannert Art Museum
    District
    Suburbs / Midwest
    Address
    University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
    College of Fine and Applied Arts
    500 E Peabody Dr.
    Champaign, IL 61820
    Telephone
    217-333-1861; Tours 217-333-8218
    Reminder
    Download to calendar

    Exhibition on view: August 31-September 23, 2017

    Opening reception: Thursday, August 31, 6pm

    This annual exhibition highlights new work produced by the School of Art + Design faculty, ranging from paintings and sculpture to graphic design and new media, providing an opportunity to view work by faculty artists and designers and to explore the collaborative relationship between the School of Art + Design and Krannert Art Museum.

    Previous Event
    Next Event