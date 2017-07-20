2017 School of Art + Design Faculty Exhibition

Thursday, Aug 31 - Sep 23, 2017

Exhibition on view: August 31-September 23, 2017

Opening reception: Thursday, August 31, 6pm

This annual exhibition highlights new work produced by the School of Art + Design faculty, ranging from paintings and sculpture to graphic design and new media, providing an opportunity to view work by faculty artists and designers and to explore the collaborative relationship between the School of Art + Design and Krannert Art Museum.