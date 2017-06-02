Saturday, Jun 17, 2017
- Time
- 1:00pm - 6:00pm
- Categories
-
- Children / Youth / Families
- Tours & Performances
- Location
- Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago (MCA)
- District
- Michigan Avenue
- Address
- 220 E. Chicago
Chicago, IL 60611
- Telephone
- 312-280-2660
- Reminder
- Download to calendar
21Minus is an annual festival of art and experiences created by people under 21 years old. On Saturday, June 17, 2017, we take over the MCA, filling it top to bottom with exciting and unexpected projects that invite visitors to engage with the museum and each other in radically new ways.