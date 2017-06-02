Close
Saturday, Jun 17, 2017

Time
1:00pm - 6:00pm
Categories
  • Children / Youth / Families
  • Tours & Performances
    • Location
    Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago (MCA)
    District
    Michigan Avenue
    Address
    220 E. Chicago
    Chicago, IL 60611
    Telephone
    312-280-2660
    Reminder
    21Minus is an annual festival of art and experiences created by people under 21 years old. On Saturday, June 17, 2017, we take over the MCA, filling it top to bottom with exciting and unexpected projects that invite visitors to engage with the museum and each other in radically new ways.

