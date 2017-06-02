22nd Annual Kaleidoscope Family Day: Drawing Together

Saturday, Jul 22, 2017

Celebrate the power of art to draw people together on this day of discovery, creativity, and fun. Participate in collaborative art-making with your family and with families from around the city. Explore two inspiring drawing exhibitions featuring the work of Chicago artist Cauleen Smith and cartoonist Saul Steinberg. Release your creative energies to gallery experiences facilitated by museum educators and cultural partners. Join in the fun. All Illinois families receive admission to the museum during Kaleidoscope.

Please use the Modern Wing entrance at 159 East Monroe Street for access to the Ryan Learning Center, where admission is always free!