22nd Annual Kaleidoscope Family Day: Drawing Together

Saturday, Jul 22, 2017

Time
10:30am - 3:00pm
Categories
  • Children / Youth / Families
    • Location
    Art Institute of Chicago
    Address
    111 S. Michigan
    Chicago, IL 60603
    Telephone
    312-443-3600
    Reminder
    Download to calendar

    22nd Annual Kaleidoscope Family Day: Drawing Together 
    Saturday, July 22
    Drop in 10:30‒3:00

    Celebrate the power of art to draw people together on this day of discovery, creativity, and fun. Participate in collaborative art-making with your family and with families from around the city. Explore two inspiring drawing exhibitions featuring the work of Chicago artist Cauleen Smith and cartoonist Saul Steinberg. Release your creative energies in gallery experiences facilitated by museum educators and cultural partners. Join in the fun. All Illinois families receive admission to the museum during Kaleidoscope.  

    Festival programs located in the Ryan Learning Center are free. Museum admission tickets are required for festival programs that take place in the museum galleries, outside the Ryan Learning Center. 

    Children must be accompanied by an adult.
    Admission to the Ryan Learning Center is always free.
    Admission to the museum is free for children under 14.

    More info on Art Institute Family Events may be found here

