Saturday, Jul 22, 2017

22nd Annual Kaleidoscope Family Day: Drawing Together

Saturday, July 22

Drop in 10:30‒3:00

Celebrate the power of art to draw people together on this day of discovery, creativity, and fun. Participate in collaborative art-making with your family and with families from around the city. Explore two inspiring drawing exhibitions featuring the work of Chicago artist Cauleen Smith and cartoonist Saul Steinberg. Release your creative energies in gallery experiences facilitated by museum educators and cultural partners. Join in the fun. All Illinois families receive admission to the museum during Kaleidoscope.

Festival programs located in the Ryan Learning Center are free. Museum admission tickets are required for festival programs that take place in the museum galleries, outside the Ryan Learning Center.

Children must be accompanied by an adult.

Admission to the Ryan Learning Center is always free.

Admission to the museum is free for children under 14.

More info on Art Institute Family Events may be found here.