Close
Search

22nd Annual Kaleidoscope Family Day: Drawing Together

Saturday, Jul 22, 2017

Time
10:30am - 3:00pm
Categories
  • Children / Youth / Families
    • Location
    Art Institute of Chicago
    Address
    111 S. Michigan
    Chicago, IL 60603
    Telephone
    312-443-3600
    Reminder
    Download to calendar

    Celebrate the power of art to draw people together on this day of discovery, creativity, and fun. Participate in collaborative art making with your family and with families from around the city. Explore two inspiring drawing exhibitions, featuring the work of Chicago artist Cauleen Smith and cartoonist Saul Steinberg. And release your creative energies in gallery experiences facilitated by museum educators and cultural partners. All Illinois families receive free museum admission on Kaleidoscope Family Day

    Previous Event
    Next Event