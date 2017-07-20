28th Annual International Small Print Exhibition and Holiday Sale

Saturday, Dec 2 - Jan 31, 2018

Exhibition on view: December 2-January 31, 2018

Opening reception: Saturday & Sunday, December 2 & 3, 11-7pm

Over 60 artists!

You know the drill people. You show up, pour yourself some hot spiced cider, grab an artist-made snack and start collecting gorgeous, affordable prints from the walls while we attempt to keep up with the mass buying frenzy. We have new work by your favorite CPC gallery printmakers and have added 23 new artists, so prepare to be inspired. Bring your parents and children and friends. It's basically the hottest spot on Western Avenue just north of the Lincoln/Western split in Lincoln Square. Looking forward to seeing you at our

oasis of originality...!