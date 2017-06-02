2nd Friday Gallery Night

Friday, Dec 8, 2017

The Chicago Arts District comes to life every 2nd Friday from 6-10pm!

More than 20 galleries surrounding South Halsted and 18th Street showcase cutting edge art from Chicago and beyond!

This unique art community opens its doors, free of charge, and lets you get up close and personal with the art and artists!

Pick up a map ar 1945 South Halsted and explore the city's most vibrant art community, the Chicago Arts District!

www.chicagoartsdistrict.org