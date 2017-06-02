Close
2nd Friday Gallery Night

Friday, Aug 11, 2017

6:00pm - 10:00pm
  • Opening Receptions
  • Open Studios
    Chicago Arts District
    South Side
    1945 S. Halsted
    Chicago (60608)
    312-738-8000
    Download to calendar

    The Chicago Arts District comes to life every 2nd Friday from 6-10pm!

    More than 20 galleries surrounding South Halsted and 18th Street showcase cutting edge art from Chicago and beyond!  

    This unique art community opens its doors, free of charge, and lets you get up close and personal with the art and artists!

    Pick up a map at 1945 South Halsted and explore the city's most vibrant art community, the Chicago Arts District!

    www.chicagoartsdistrict.org

