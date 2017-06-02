50th Anniversary with ArtEdge: 50

Saturday, Jun 3, 2017

Join the Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago as they celebrate its 50th anniversary with MCA ArtEdge: 50, during which attendees access an exclusive first preview of the summer blockbuster exhibition Takashi Murakami: The Octopus Eats Its Own Leg (June 6 - September 24, 2017). Guests will enjoy a beautiful cocktail reception in the museum's newly redesigned interior, a Murakami-inspired dinner in an immersive art environment. An evening of music curated by Pharrell Williams - a close collaborator of Takashi Murakami and ten-time Grammy award winner, producer, entrepreneur, and singer/rapper - follows dinner and features a musical performance by Janelle Monáe, the six-time Grammy nominated singer, songwriter, and actress.

Graff is a sponsor of the evening, and it is hosted by Gala Co-Chairs Marlene Breslow-Blitstein and Berle Blitstein, Helyn Goldenberg and Michael Alper, James Litinsky, and Pamela Netzky and Ashley Hemphill-Netzky, and they join the MCA 50 Chairs Anne Kaplan, Sally Kovler, Cari Sacks, and Helen Zell in marking this particularly celebratory moment in the MCA's history. About the gala, MCA Prizker Director Madeleine Grynsztejn says, "The MCA is thrilled to present this year's ArtEdge gala honoring our 50th anniversary, and we are particularly excited to have internationally renowned artist Takashi Murakami here for the opening of his exhibition. This incredible evening, shared with our featured performer Janelle Monáe and Chicago's creative community, will be the social event of the city."



Janelle Monáe is a major label recording star on Atlantic Records who also owns her own entertainment company, Wondaland Arts Society. Her Grammy nominations are for her chart-topping R&B studio albums The Audition; Metropolis: Suite I (The Chase); and The ArchAndroid. In 2012, the singer was featured as a guest vocalist for "We are Young" by Fun, which reached number one on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. In 2016, Monáe had major roles in two Hollywood films, Hidden Figures and Moonlight. Both films received Academy Award nominations for Best Picture, with Moonlight winning the title.



The evening begins at 6 pm with a spirited cocktail reception in the MCA's grand, two-story Kovler Atrium and Lefkofsky Lobby, set off with décor by HMR Design and lighting by Event Creative. Splashes of light and custom designs celebrate the MCA and Women's Board's 50th Anniversary, highlighting the MCA's stunning new renovation of the interior of the museum, revealed for the first time at the event. Guests can enjoy their first look at the Takashi Murakami exhibition before dinner. The international art and fashion icon's first museum retrospective in the United States features multiple never-before-seen works and massive paintings -some stretching over 60-feet long-in addition to his famous sculptures and anime-inspired characters and illustrations.



Following the cocktail reception, guests will experience a spectacle in a large tent by Partytime/HDO Productions located behind the museum in Lake Shore Park. Gala guests will dine inside a dramatic sensory space enhanced by unique refreshments and an artisanal menu by Limelight Catering. Chefs will present a sophisticated multi-course dinner, beginning with Murakami-inspired hors d'oeuvres such as sushi rolls, playfully displaying edible octopus. The entrées include fish and a gourmet vegetarian dish.



Dessert is followed by Monáe's performance and a night of dancing.



Gala Tickets

Ticket prices are $100,000 (Platinum) or $50,000 (Gold) for a table of 10; or $2,500 for an individual Patron ticket. Tickets include valet parking by VIP Valet and can be purchased by calling the MCA at 312.397.4017.



Concert-Only Tickets

A very limited number of concert-only tickets are available at $250. Concert ticket holders arrive at8:30 to view the Takashi Murakami exhibition before attending the dessert and concert portion of the event, which begins at 9:30. Tickets can be purchased by calling the MCA at 312.397.4017.