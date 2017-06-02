Close
70th Annual 57th Street Art Fair

57thst

Saturday, Jun 3 - 4, 2017

Categories
  • Art Expos & City Events
    • Location
    57th Street Art Fair
    Address
    Chicago, IL
    Telephone
    773-234-3247
    Reminder
    Download to calendar

    The 57th Street Art Fair, Chicago’s oldest juried art fair in the Midwest, is a two-day outdoor celebration of the visual arts held in Hyde Park, adjacent to the University of Chicago campus, featuring 200 exhibitors.

    The 70th Annual 57th Street Art Fair runs June 3 and 4

    Saturday, June 3, 2017 ––11am-6pm

    Sunday, June 4, 2017 –– 10am-5pm

    Free Admission

    Cell Phone Number During Art Fair: (773)936-7883
     

