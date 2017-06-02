Saturday, Jun 3 - 4, 2017

The 57th Street Art Fair, Chicago’s oldest juried art fair in the Midwest, is a two-day outdoor celebration of the visual arts held in Hyde Park, adjacent to the University of Chicago campus, featuring 200 exhibitors.

The 70th Annual 57th Street Art Fair runs June 3 and 4

Saturday, June 3, 2017 ––11am-6pm

Sunday, June 4, 2017 –– 10am-5pm

Free Admission

Cell Phone Number During Art Fair: (773)936-7883

