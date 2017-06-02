Saturday, Jun 3 - 4, 2017
- Categories
-
- Art Expos & City Events
- Location
- 57th Street Art Fair
- Address
- Chicago, IL
- Telephone
- 773-234-3247
- Reminder
- Download to calendar
The 57th Street Art Fair, Chicago’s oldest juried art fair in the Midwest, is a two-day outdoor celebration of the visual arts held in Hyde Park, adjacent to the University of Chicago campus, featuring 200 exhibitors.
The 70th Annual 57th Street Art Fair runs June 3 and 4
Saturday, June 3, 2017 ––11am-6pm
Sunday, June 4, 2017 –– 10am-5pm
Free Admission
Cell Phone Number During Art Fair: (773)936-7883