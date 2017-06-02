Saturday, Jun 3 - Jul 8, 2017
- Time
- 5:00pm - 8:00pm
- Categories
-
- Exhibitions
- Opening Receptions
- Location
- Paris London Hong Kong
- District
- West Side
- Address
- 1709 W. Chicago
Chicago, IL 60642
- Telephone
- 262-719-3500
- Reminder
- Download to calendar
Paris London Hong Kong is pleased to present A Faint Shadowy Trace featuring two installations of recent work by Chicago artist Jaclyn Mednicov. This is Jaclyn's first project with Paris London Hong Kong.
Opening Reception: June 3, 5-8pm