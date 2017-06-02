Close
A Faint Shadowy Trace

Saturday, Jun 3 - Jul 8, 2017

Time
5:00pm - 8:00pm
Categories
  • Exhibitions
  • Opening Receptions
    • Location
    Paris London Hong Kong
    District
    West Side
    Address
    1709 W. Chicago
    Chicago, IL 60642
    Telephone
    262-719-3500
    Reminder
    Download to calendar

    Paris London Hong Kong is pleased to present A Faint Shadowy Trace featuring two installations of recent work by Chicago artist Jaclyn Mednicov. This is Jaclyn's first project with Paris London Hong Kong.

    Opening Reception: June 3, 5-8pm

