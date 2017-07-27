A History of the Indian Ocean World in Five Objects

Thursday, Sep 7, 2017
- 5:30pm - 7:00pm
- Artist Talks & Panel Discussions
- Krannert Art Museum
- Suburbs / Midwest
- University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
College of Fine and Applied Arts
500 E Peabody Dr.
Champaign, IL 61820
- 217-333-1861; Tours 217-333-8218
Talk by Isabel Hofmeyr, professor of African Literature, University of Witwatersrand, Johannesburg, and Visiting Global Distinguished Professor of English, New York University.
KAM Auditorium
Sponsored in part by the CAS MillerComm Lecture and Krannert Art Museum
Presented in conjunction with World on the Horizon: Swahili Arts Across the Indian Ocean exhibition.