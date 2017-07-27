Close
Search

A History of the Indian Ocean World in Five Objects

Thursday, Sep 7, 2017

Time
5:30pm - 7:00pm
Categories
  • Artist Talks & Panel Discussions
    • Location
    Krannert Art Museum
    District
    Suburbs / Midwest
    Address
    University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
    College of Fine and Applied Arts
    500 E Peabody Dr.
    Champaign, IL 61820
    Telephone
    217-333-1861; Tours 217-333-8218
    Reminder
    Download to calendar

    Talk by Isabel Hofmeyr, professor of African Literature, University of Witwatersrand, Johannesburg, and Visiting Global Distinguished Professor of English, New York University.

    KAM Auditorium

    Sponsored in part by the CAS MillerComm Lecture and Krannert Art Museum

    Presented in conjunction with World on the Horizon: Swahili Arts Across the Indian Ocean exhibition.

    Previous Event
    Next Event