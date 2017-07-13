Close
A Life in Ruins: Douglas Dawson, 35 Years of Art and Antiques

Wednesday, Jul 12 - 13, 2017

Time
11:00pm - 12:00am
Categories
  • Auctions & Sales
    • Location
    Douglas Dawson Gallery
    District
    Michigan Avenue
    Address
    224 S. Michigan, Ste. 266 (60604)
    Telephone
    312-226-7975
    Reminder
    LIVE AUCTION    
    Thursday, 13 July 2017, 12 PM Central
    1440 West Hubbard | Chicago

    If unable to attend in person WRIGHT staff can assist you in bidding in a number of ways. 
     
    Viewing at WRIGHT ongoing now through July 13 
    Monday - Friday, 10am-5pm
      
    VIEW LOTS:  
    wright20.com  

