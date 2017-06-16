Close
A Midsummer Art Walk

Friday, Jul 14, 2017

Time
5:00pm - 9:00pm
Categories
  • Opening Receptions
    • Location
    River North Art District
    District
    River North
    Address
    River North near Superior and Franklin Streets and beyond
    Reminder
    Download to calendar

    A Midsummer Art Walk

    July 14th, 5-9pm

    Hosted by the Art Galleries of River North.

    On July 14th the galleries of River North present A Midsummer Art Walk. The event is centered at Superior and Franklin Streets.

    Over 20 art galleries will present fine paintings, sculptures and photographs from around the world.

    Local hot-spots Otto Mezzo, Club Lago and Bar Lupo will offer drink and appetizer specials for those who attend the walk. Bar Lupo will host an after-party from 8-10pm.

    Since the early 1980’s River North has been the home of the city’s art scene. The Galleries exhibit the most prominent and innovative artists working locally and around the world.

    Paintings, drawings, prints, photography, sculpture in all media, ceramic and glass will be on display. Refreshments will be served in many of the galleries.

    For more information, including a list of the participating galleries and sponsors, please visit rivernorthartgalleries.com

     

    2017 Participants:

    Addington Gallery
    Jean Albano Gallery
    Gallery Victor Armendariz
    Andrew Bae Gallery
    Stephen Daiter Gallery
    Echt Gallery
    Catherine Edelman Gallery
    Gruen Galleries
    Carl Hammer Gallery
    Hilton | Asmus Contemporary
    Richard Norton Gallery
    Printworks Gallery
    The Rangefinder Gallery at Tamarkin Camera
    Ken Saunders Gallery
    Schneider | jdc
    Vale Craft Gallery
    Galerie Waterton
    Weinberg/Newton Gallery
    Zolla/Lieberman Gallery
    Zg Gallery

