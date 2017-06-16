Friday, Jul 14, 2017

A Midsummer Art Walk

July 14th, 5-9pm

Hosted by the Art Galleries of River North.

On July 14th the galleries of River North present A Midsummer Art Walk. The event is centered at Superior and Franklin Streets.

Over 20 art galleries will present fine paintings, sculptures and photographs from around the world.

Local hot-spots Otto Mezzo, Club Lago and Bar Lupo will offer drink and appetizer specials for those who attend the walk. Bar Lupo will host an after-party from 8-10pm.

Since the early 1980’s River North has been the home of the city’s art scene. The Galleries exhibit the most prominent and innovative artists working locally and around the world.

Paintings, drawings, prints, photography, sculpture in all media, ceramic and glass will be on display. Refreshments will be served in many of the galleries.

For more information, including a list of the participating galleries and sponsors, please visit rivernorthartgalleries.com

2017 Participants:

Addington Gallery

Jean Albano Gallery

Gallery Victor Armendariz

Andrew Bae Gallery

Stephen Daiter Gallery

Echt Gallery

Catherine Edelman Gallery

Gruen Galleries

Carl Hammer Gallery

Hilton | Asmus Contemporary

Richard Norton Gallery

Printworks Gallery

The Rangefinder Gallery at Tamarkin Camera

Ken Saunders Gallery

Schneider | jdc

Vale Craft Gallery

Galerie Waterton

Weinberg/Newton Gallery

Zolla/Lieberman Gallery

Zg Gallery