Alex Senna: Anamnesis

Saturday, Sep 2 - 23, 2017

6:00pm - 10:00pm
    Vertical Gallery
    1016 N. Western
    Chicago, IL 60622
    773-697-3846
    Exhibition on view: September 2-September 23, 2017

    Opening reception: Saturday, September 2, 6-10pm

    Alex Senna is an artist and illustrator from São Paulo, Brazil whose expressive, lanky characters bring a softness to their urban setting. These characters and their interactions typically revolve around love and relationships, whether it be a romance between an elderly couple, playful young lovers or sentiments of a lasting friendship. Senna’s works invite their audiences into these intimate interactions and evoke a feeling of nostalgia.

