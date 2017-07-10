Close
American Justice: She Ain't Blind

Cgn_

Friday, Jul 21 - 23, 2017

  • Exhibitions
  • Opening Receptions
    The Jazz Foundation
    District
    South Side
    2635 S. Wabash Avenue
    Chicago, IL 60616
    Hosted by owner and curator Stanley B. Stallworth
    American Justice: She Ain't Blind
    A Provocative Artistic Exhibition

    Black Man Blues
    Private Unveiling: Friday, July 21, 6-10pm (invitation and RSVP required)
    Grand Opening: Saturday, July 22, 10am-11pm
    Champagne Brunch: Sunday, July 23, 11am-3pm

    For more information visit racializedjustice.com

