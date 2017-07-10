Friday, Jul 21 - 23, 2017
- The Jazz Foundation
- South Side
- 2635 S. Wabash Avenue
Chicago, IL 60616
Hosted by owner and curator Stanley B. Stallworth
American Justice: She Ain't Blind
A Provocative Artistic Exhibition
Black Man Blues
Private Unveiling: Friday, July 21, 6-10pm (invitation and RSVP required)
Grand Opening: Saturday, July 22, 10am-11pm
Champagne Brunch: Sunday, July 23, 11am-3pm
For more information visit racializedjustice.com