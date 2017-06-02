Amina Rose Residency

Thursday, Jun 22 - Sep 30, 2017

Amina Ross is an undisciplined artist engaged in the abstraction and manipulation of visual and written language. As of late these interests have led to an exploration of PLAY as both a site of inquiry and a critical mode of making. Amina’s practice consists of image-making, writing, performance, and installation strategies. Amina has shown work at the Black Cinema House, Woman Made Gallery, Vox Populi, Links Hall and Defibrillator Performance Art Gallery. Amina has spoken on panels and taught workshops at College Arts Association Conference, Allied Media Conference, Black Artist Retreat, Threewalls and The School of the Art Institute of Chicago. Amina is committed to creating spaces that foster thinking, conversation, growth, and love. These ambitions manifested in the founding of 3rd Language, queer arts collective; which has received the Propeller Fund grant and Davis Foundation awards for its summer workshops series. Amina is currently a teaching artist at Hyde Park Art Center and is a part of Chicago Artist Coalition’s BOLT residency 2015-2016 cohort.

Interested in the ways in which the concept of beauty functions within James Barnor’s work, Amina Ross is using the Arts Bank’s Johnson Publishing Company library and reflections on the theme of beauty, collected from Rebuild’s guests and community, to be featured as text-bearing garments. Additionally, Amina will be leading a two part workshop series, one featuring garment-making and the other led by beauty and wellness practitioners. Both are free and open to the public. For details, see the “Events” page.