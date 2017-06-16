An Evening of Abstraction & Sound: Discussion and Performance with Composer Matthew Evan Taylor

Saturday, Jun 24, 2017

Composer and saxophonist Matthew Evan Taylor will present a site-specific performance in collaboration with Dannielle Tegeder on the occasion of Turbulent Constellations. Taylor and Tegeder will also talk about their collaboration, this project and the history of sound and abstraction. This event will be free and open to the public.

For this project, Taylor will create a 30-second audio piece specific to each of the 70+ elements in Tegeder’s drawing installation. Each drawing, or element, acts as a score that Taylor will create and record an audio piece for. Each week throughout the duration of the exhibition, he’ll create 10-15 new scores to be added to the cosmology of sounds, culminating in a complete library of sound by the final week of the exhibition. The audio will be played in the gallery space along with a screen that will exhibit each drawing as it’s being played.