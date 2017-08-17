Art After Hours: A Revision of Everyday Life

Friday, Sep 15, 2017

Closing Reception for A Revision of Everyday Life. This exhibition captures the splendor of quotidian life and explores the emotional experience of color, tensions between opposites, and the nature of daily routine. Tompkins’s technique merges industrial (screen-printing) and traditional (dyeing) craft to amplify the space between the exquisite and the drab.

Part of EXPO's Art After Hours.