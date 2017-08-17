Close
Art After Hours: Annual FSC Members Exhibition

Friday, Sep 15, 2017

Time
6:00pm - 11:00pm
Categories
  • Art Expos & City Events
  • Exhibitions
    • Location
    Fulton Street Collective
    Address
    2000 W. Fulton St.
    2nd & 3rd Fl.
    Chicago, IL 60612
    Reminder
    Download to calendar

    This Art After Hours event will feature a curated exhibition of current works from members of the Fulton Street Collective. The Collective is comprised of some of Chicago’s best visual & performing artists working in a variety of mediums, including painting, sculpture, mixed media and photography. This special event will also feature an exciting live music performance curated by the renowned Jazz Record Art Collective.

