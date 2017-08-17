Art After Hours: Annual FSC Members Exhibition

Friday, Sep 15, 2017
- 6:00pm - 11:00pm
- Art Expos & City Events
- Exhibitions
- Fulton Street Collective
- 2000 W. Fulton St.
2nd & 3rd Fl.
Chicago, IL 60612
This Art After Hours event will feature a curated exhibition of current works from members of the Fulton Street Collective. The Collective is comprised of some of Chicago’s best visual & performing artists working in a variety of mediums, including painting, sculpture, mixed media and photography. This special event will also feature an exciting live music performance curated by the renowned Jazz Record Art Collective.