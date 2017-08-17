Art After Hours: Art and Science – Catching the Equinox Installation

Friday, Sep 15, 2017

Live video streaming from Santiago de Campostela, Spain, will be the The John David Mooney Foundation’s team working on its newest installation project for Road to the Stars, a series of conferences including INSAP (The Inspiration of Astronomical Phenomena), ISAAC (The International Society of Archaeoastronomy and Astronomy in Culture) and SEAC (European Society for Astronomy in Culture) September 18th – 22nd 2017. We welcome you to come watch a tempo.

Part of EXPO's Art After Hours.