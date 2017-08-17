Close
Art After Hours: Art and Science – Catching the Equinox Installation

Friday, Sep 15, 2017

Time
6:00pm - 9:00pm
Categories
  • Art Expos & City Events
  • Exhibitions
    • Location
    John David Mooney Foundation - International Currents Gallery
    Address
    114 W. Kinzie
    Chicago, IL 60654
    Telephone
    312-822-0483
    Reminder
    Live video streaming from Santiago de Campostela, Spain, will be the The John David Mooney Foundation’s team working on its newest installation project for Road to the Stars, a series of conferences including INSAP (The Inspiration of Astronomical Phenomena), ISAAC (The International Society of Archaeoastronomy and Astronomy in Culture) and SEAC (European Society for Astronomy in Culture) September 18th – 22nd 2017. We welcome you to come watch a tempo.

    Part of EXPO's Art After Hours. 

