Art After Hours: From There to Here

Friday, Sep 15, 2017
- Time
- 5:00pm - 9:00pm
- Categories
-
- Art Expos & City Events
- Exhibitions
- Location
- Volume Gallery
- District
- West Side
- Address
- 1709 W. Chicago
Chicago (60622)
- Telephone
- 312-666-7954
- Reminder
Reflections, focuses on works – specifically, chairs - from these 1980s commissions, which propelled Krueck+Sexton’s career - from restoring Crown Hall to larger buildings like Spertus Institute for Jewish Studies in Chicago, as well as numerous project around the U.S. and Europe.
Part of EXPO's Art After Hours.