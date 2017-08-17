Close
Art After Hours: From There to Here

Friday, Sep 15, 2017

5:00pm - 9:00pm
  Art Expos & City Events
  Exhibitions
    Volume Gallery
    West Side
    1709 W. Chicago
    Chicago (60622)
    312-666-7954
    Reflections, focuses on works – specifically, chairs - from these 1980s commissions, which propelled Krueck+Sexton’s career - from restoring Crown Hall to larger buildings like Spertus Institute for Jewish Studies in Chicago, as well as numerous project around the U.S. and Europe.

    Part of EXPO's Art After Hours. 

