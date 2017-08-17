Close
Art After Hours: Glass Curtain Gallery

Friday, Sep 15, 2017

Time
6:00pm - 8:00pm
Categories
  • Art Expos & City Events
  • Exhibitions
    • Location
    Glass Curtain Gallery
    Address
    1104 S Wabash Ave, Chicago, IL 60605
    Reminder
    ¡Sí, Se Puede! is an exhibition that draws on the respective archives of Cesar Chavez and Dolores Huerta and their work with the United Farm Workers Movement. Six artists have immersed themselves in the archive to curate ephemera from these activists’ work and created new works in response.

