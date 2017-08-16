Art After Hours: Harold Washington College Faculty Show

Friday, Sep 15, 2017
- 7:00pm - 10:00pm
- Exhibitions
- Bridgeport Art Center
- South Side
- 1200 W. 35th St.
Chicago, IL 60609
- 773-843-9000
This exhibition features works from the talented Art Faculty of the Harold Washington College's Art & Architecture Department. The gallery focus is to examine the context that each artist brings from their individual studied practices to the point of education in the visual arts. This concept is shared with most college level art faculty; they teach because they have outstanding creative practices.