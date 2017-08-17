Close
Art After Hours: Hypomnemata, a collection of paintings and sculptures

Friday, Sep 15, 2017

Time
6:00pm - 9:00pm
Categories
  • Art Expos & City Events
  • Exhibitions
    • Location
    GALERIE WATERTON
    District
    River North
    Address
    311 W. Superior, Suite 115
    Chicago, IL 60654
    Telephone
    312-351-0838
    Reminder
    Through a series of paintings and small sculptures, Laurence Lignel challenges the viewer about interactions and interconnectivity by exploring links between past and present, between what we hold onto and what has been lost, familiar and foreign, tangible and unseen, oneself and others.

    Part of EXPO's Art After Hours. 

