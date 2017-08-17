Art After Hours: Hypomnemata, a collection of paintings and sculptures

Friday, Sep 15, 2017
- 6:00pm - 9:00pm
- Art Expos & City Events
- Exhibitions
- GALERIE WATERTON
- River North
- 311 W. Superior, Suite 115
Chicago, IL 60654
- 312-351-0838
Through a series of paintings and small sculptures, Laurence Lignel challenges the viewer about interactions and interconnectivity by exploring links between past and present, between what we hold onto and what has been lost, familiar and foreign, tangible and unseen, oneself and others.
Part of EXPO's Art After Hours.