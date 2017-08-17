Art After Hours: Making is Thinking

Friday, Sep 15, 2017
- Art Expos & City Events
- Auctions & Sales
- Pavilion Antiques
- 2055 N Damen Avenue, Chicago, 60647
The making process for the 4 artists in this show is integral to each of the mediums they work in: clay, stone, paint, and wire. The logic of the making repeats itself, transforming the materials into an understandable immediate presence. The methods seem simple but are indeed complex when repeated and grouped together as a whole.
Part of EXPO's Art After Hours.