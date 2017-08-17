Close
Art After Hours: re:collection

Friday, Sep 15, 2017

    Museum of Contemporary Photography (MoCP)
    Columbia College Chicago
    600 S. Michigan
    Chicago, IL 60605
    312-663-5554
    re:collection is a celebration of the vast archive of photographs in the collection of the Museum of Contemporary Photography at Columbia College Chicago. A stream of images runs through the galleries, spanning the history of photography and offering a diverse array of approaches. Each photograph speaks to its neighboring photograph in terms of content, form or another, more subtle, connecting factor waiting to be discovered. Each line of images starts with a camera-less construction, a nod to the beginnings of the medium when images were made without the camera apparatus as we know it today.

    Part of EXPO's Art After Hours. 

