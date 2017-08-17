Art After Hours: Salves & Jill

Friday, Sep 15, 2017

In Gallery 1, Carré will show Salves, a grouping of new ceramic sculptures, animation, and prints. Physical and virtual containers cope with ever-bloating dysphoria by stomach coating, wound licking, and crack soothing. Topical and internal ointments offer temporary relief. Jill will be projected in Gallery 2, a looping CG animation that builds on the history of the rebellious cartoon body. Set in a plain white room reminiscent of a gallery space or testing laboratory, an acousmatic voice interacts with Jill through a series of commands. Jill shows the wear and tear of slapstick, maintaining dents on a body that seems to feel no pain. The piece speaks to power dynamics between creator and creation, recalling one of the earliest animations, Gertie the Dinosaur, and the asymmetrical interaction of Frankenstein and his monster.

Part of EXPO's Art After Hours.