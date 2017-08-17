Art After Hours: Savior

Friday, Sep 15, 2017
- Categories
-
- Art Expos & City Events
- Exhibitions
- Location
- VGA Gallery
- District
- West Side
- Address
- 2418 W Bloomingdale #102
Chicago, IL 60647
- Reminder
- Download to calendar
Savior is an experimental videogame, the first to be developed for wide independent release out of changing cultural and political landscape of Cuba. With a unique story about metaphysics and deconstruction of the game world, a gothic art style and an existential tone, Savior challenges cultural expectations, as well as formal understanding of games.
Part of EXPO's Art After Hours.