Art After Hours: Spacial Interaction

Friday, Sep 15, 2017

Featuring the work of 2016 Pougialis Award winners Abena Motaboli and Ty Wubbenhorst, ‘17 BFA Art and Art History graduates. Spatial Interaction: Defined weaves explorations of presence, place, and memory through process-based material investigations. Sharing an interest in residual artifacts of the ephemeral, the artists situate their work as sites of poetic meaning making.