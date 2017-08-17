Close
Art After Hours: Take Care

Friday, Sep 15, 2017

5:00pm - 9:00pm
  • Art Expos & City Events
  • Exhibitions
    Weinberg/Newton Gallery
    River North
    300 W. Superior
    Ste. 203
    Chicago, IL 60654
    312-529-5090
    Take Care is an exhibition organized in partnership with the Metropolitan Chicago Breast Cancer Task Force that aims to shed light on structural barriers to quality healthcare in Illinois through the lens of breast cancer.

    Part of EXPO's Art After Hours. 

