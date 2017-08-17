Art After Hours: Take Care

Friday, Sep 15, 2017
- Time
- 5:00pm - 9:00pm
- Categories
-
- Art Expos & City Events
- Exhibitions
- Location
- Weinberg/Newton Gallery
- District
- River North
- Address
- 300 W. Superior
Ste. 203
Chicago, IL 60654
- Telephone
- 312-529-5090
- Reminder
- Download to calendar
Take Care is an exhibition organized in partnership with the Metropolitan Chicago Breast Cancer Task Force that aims to shed light on structural barriers to quality healthcare in Illinois through the lens of breast cancer.
Part of EXPO's Art After Hours.