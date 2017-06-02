Art at the Glen Tower Center

Saturday, Aug 5 - 6, 2017
- Time
- 6:00pm - 7:00pm
- Categories
-
- Art Expos & City Events
- Location
- Amdur Productions
- Address
- 2115 Green Bay Road
Highland Park, IL 60035
- Telephone
- 847-926-4300
- Reminder
- Download to calendar
Please note that this event takes place in The Glen Town Center 2030 Tower Drive Glenview, Illinios
This festival will showcase original works from more than 185 juried artists from all mediums. Festival-goers will enjoy taking in the art and as well as shopping and dining experiences offered at the charming Glen Town Center.