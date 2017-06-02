Close
Search

Art at the Glen Tower Center

Saturday, Aug 5 - 6, 2017

Time
6:00pm - 7:00pm
Categories
  • Art Expos & City Events
    • Location
    Amdur Productions
    Address
    2115 Green Bay Road
    Highland Park, IL 60035
    Telephone
    847-926-4300
    Reminder
    Download to calendar

    Please note that this event takes place in The Glen Town Center 2030 Tower Drive Glenview, Illinios

    This festival will showcase original works from more than 185 juried artists from all mediums. Festival-goers will enjoy taking in the art and as well as shopping and dining experiences offered at the charming Glen Town Center.

     

    Previous Event
    Next Event