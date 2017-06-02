Tuesday, Jun 27 - 29, 2017

Art in Bloom: June 27-29, 2017

Ticketed Preview Party: Monday, June 26



Rockford Art Museum is in full bloom during this exciting three-day event as works of art from the RAM Collection are creatively interpreted through floral design. Experience imaginative installations by talented local floral designers, as well as unique floral demonstrations, workshops and programs throughout the event. Purchase tickets for the Preview Party by calling (815) 968-2787.



See photos from the 2016 event at facebook.com/rockfordartmuseum, instagram.com/rockfordart, or use the hashtag #artinbloomrockford to search social sites online. For more information call RAM, (815) 968-2787.