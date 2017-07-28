Art on a Hot Tin Roof 2017

Saturday, Jul 29, 2017

Join Us for the Best Rooftop Party This Summer!

This chic rooftop party features live artists, food, drinks, music, and an exceptional silent auction! All proceeds directly support The Arts of Life. In addition to enjoying an evening of entertainment, libations, and a beautiful skyline view, guests will also be supporting a valuable Chicago nonprofit!

Tickets are $50 and on sale at: http://www.ticketweb.com/t3/sale/SaleEventDetail?eventId=7339605&pl=bl&dispatch=loadSelectionData

MORE ABOUT THE EVENT

LIVE ART was the inspiration for this event. Guest artist Emma Katrine Nylund will be drawing custom attendee portraits against an amazing cityscape on the rooftop, accompanied by a special exhibition from The Arts of Life's artists.

MUSIC by Van Go Go and tunes by DJ Andrew Rafacz and DJ Joseph Guisti.

FOOD & DRINKS

Each Ticket includes:

Hors d'oeuvres catered by the Bottom Lounge

Desserts from Magnolia Bakery

Beer from Revolution Brewing

Mount Gay Rum Punch from the Bottom Lounge

Yes - drinks are included!

DIRECTIONS & PARKING

The Bottom Lounge is one and a half blocks east of the Ashland stop on the Green and Pink CTA lines, as well as the Ashland bus. If you’re driving or biking, we recommend checking Google. There is a small, but free lot adjacent to the club. Please keep in mind there are parking restrictions on any street in Chicago and you should always be sure to look for any signs explaining those near your car. We would suggest pre-booking parking nearby with SpotHero or ParkWhiz.

SPONSORS