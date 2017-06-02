Close
ArtFest Michigan Avenue

Friday, Jul 21 - 23, 2017

  • Art Expos & City Events
    Amdur Productions
    2115 Green Bay Road
    Highland Park, IL 60035
    847-926-4300
    Please note that this even takes place at Pioneer Court 435 N. Michigan Avenue 

    A three-day show featuring 100 juried artists at an “all art” show. The festival takes place on Chicago’s famous Michigan Avenue at the base of the iconic Chicago Tribune building overlooking the Chicago River. 

