Friday, Sep 22, 2017

Alejandro T. Acierto will discuss his recent body of work that draws on the photographic and ephemeral archive from the era of US colonialism in the Philippines as a way to theorize and reimagine historically marginalized bodies through the history of their erasure. Centered around themes of the breath and survival, Acierto employs repurposed and transformed archival objects, fabricated mythologies, and reimagined “historical” ephemera as ways to investigate the breath as though it were part of anthropological study. Within this body of work, he articulates mechanisms of bodily control through these material histories and expands upon these archives and ephemera so as to assert other ontologies of being.

Free to the public.

Located at the Millennium Knickerbocker Hotel.