Artist Talk: Coco Fusco

Friday, Nov 10, 2017
Time and location to be determined.
Talk by exhibiting artist Coco Fusco, professor and Banks Preeminence Chair in Art, University of Florida
Sponsored in part by Frances P. Rohlen Visiting Artists Fund/College of Fine + Applied Arts, School of Art + Design Visitors Fund, and Krannert Art Museum
Presented in conjunction with Propositions on Revolution (Slogans for a Future) exhibition