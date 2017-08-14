Artist Talk: Jeffrey Wolin in Conversation with Catherine Edelman at Loyola University Museum of Art

Saturday, Sep 23, 2017

All are welcome to attend this FREE evening artist talk.

Join photographer Jeffrey Wolin and Catherine Edelman, Owner and Director of Catherine Edelman Gallery, as they lead a gallery talk and tour of Wolin’s Pigeon Hill: Then and Now exhibition at Loyola University Museum of Art (LUMA). Wolin and Edelman will discuss this longitudinal series of portraits documenting the stories of residents of the Pigeon Hill housing project in Bloomington, IN.

Jeffrey A. Wolin is Ruth N. Halls Professor Emeritus of Photography at Indiana University. Wolin’s photographs have been exhibited in over 80 exhibitions in the US and Europe since 1990 including solo shows at the Art Institute of Chicago, International Center of Photography in New York and Museum of Contemporary Photography in Chicago.

His photographs are in the permanent collections of numerous museums including the Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York; Los Angeles County Museum of Art; San Francisco Museum of Modern Art; Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art, Kansas City; Cleveland Museum of Art; Houston Museum of Fine Arts; Art Institute of Chicago; New York Public Library, New York; George Eastman Museum, Rochester; Whitney Museum of American Art, New York; Bibliotèque Nationale de France, Paris; and Museum of Modern Art, New York.

Free to the public.

Located at Loyola University Museum of Art at 820 N. Michigan Ave.