Artist Talk & Photo Walk with Carlo Heathcote

Saturday, Aug 12, 2017

Tamarkin Camera and local Leica photographer and humanitarian Carlo Heathcote present our Summer Series of Artist Talk & Photo Walk Events.

Carlo Heathcote and Tamarkin Camera will hold an Artist Talk in The Rangefinder Gallery, and then take us on a photo walk, where he teaches our small groups about his technique, his style and his process.



Local Leica photographer Carlo Heathcote has lived in many countries and has studied at 11 different schools in Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, UK, Venezuela, and Brazil. His photographic journey began in 1982 when he purchased his first camera in New York City, and he continues to pursue his interest in photography. Recently Carlo documented the plight and hopes of the Afghan people after the fall of the Taliban regime. His Afghan images were later published and exhibited at the French Parliament, and the Afghan Embassy in Paris and Australia.



This is a wonderful opportunity to learn from - and shoot alongside of - a local pro.



Each Artist Talk is from 11am-12:30pm and is free to all.

Each Photo Walk is from 1-3pm and costs $30 per participant or $50 per couple. Lunch is included.



Saturday, July 15

Saturday, July 29

Saturday, August 12



Space is limited - sign up now for this exciting opportunity to learn from one of Chicago’s leading Leica photographers !



Call 312-642-2255 for more information, or to sign up. Or, e-mail us at info@tamarkin.com to learn more.