Friday, Sep 22, 2017

Sara J. Winston will discuss her practice and 2017 book project published with Candor Arts, A Lick and a Promise, in which family portraits, landscapes, photographs of objects, and writing by the author and her father outline the impact of chronic inter-generational illness within her family. Book signing to follow.

Sara J. Winston uses the language of photography and photobooks to explore the cycles of illness and wellness caused by chronic autoimmunity. She earned her MFA in Photography from Columbia College Chicago in 2014. Winston’s work has been exhibited nationally and internationally, including The Corcoran Gallery of Art in Washington, DC and The Pingyao International Photography Festival in China. Her publications are included in the collection of The Joan Flasch Artists’ Book Collection at The School of the Art Institute of Chicago and The Beinecke Rare Book & Manuscript Library at Yale University.

Free to the public.

Located at the Millennium Knickerbocker Hotel.