Artist Talk: Terry Evans

Thursday, Sep 21, 2017

In this artist talk by Terry Evans, The Pattern that Connects, Evans will discuss the evolution of themes that run through all of her projects connecting them to each other over her forty-five years of photographing. She will show images and discuss the frustrations and satisfactions of finding those connections.

Terry Evans has photographed the landscapes and people of the prairies and plains, including Chicago, where she lives. Combining both aerial and ground photography, she delves into the intricate and complex relationships between land and people. All of her work revolves around affection for the land itself and how it is used.

Explorations of the effects of industrial land use on local people have led her to photograph climate change related issues. She recently worked in Southeast Chicago with local people who fought petcoke storage in their neighborhood on the banks of the Calumet River.

Evans has exhibited widely including one-person shows at Art Institute of Chicago, Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art, Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History, The Field Museum of Natural History, and Amon Carter Museum of Art. She is a Guggenheim Fellow. Her work is in many museum collections.