Close
Search

artlab: Zine Reading Room

Samplezines

Friday, Apr 14 - Jun 25, 2017

Categories
  • Exhibitions
    • Location
    Krasl Art Center
    District
    Suburbs / Midwest
    Address
    707 Lake Blvd.
    St. Joseph, MI 49085
    Telephone
    269-983-0271
    Reminder
    Download to calendar

    Opening Party: Friday April 14, 6-8pm

    A zine is a hand crafted, self published, small magazine. Part of DIY culture, zines can be subversive, fantastical, autobiographical or purely fiction. This installation features a diverse range of zine authors and subject matter for visitors of all ages to select, cozy up and read within the space.

    Previous Event
    Next Event