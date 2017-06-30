Artmaking: Plein Air Figure Drawing

Thursday, Jul 20, 2017
- Time
- 5:30pm - 7:30pm
- Categories
- Tours & Performances
- Location
- Smart Museum of Art
- District
- South Side
- Address
- University of Chicago
5550 S. Greenwood
Chicago, IL 60637
- Telephone
- 773-702-0200
- Reminder
Join us and the Outside the Lines for a figure drawing session in the evening light of the Smart Museum’s Vera and A.D. Elden Sculpture Garden.
When posing, live models will utilize sculptures like Scott Burton’s Bench and Table and Richard Hunt’s Why.