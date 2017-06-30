Close
Artmaking: Plein Air Figure Drawing

Thursday, Jul 20, 2017

5:30pm - 7:30pm
  • Tours & Performances
    Smart Museum of Art
    South Side
    University of Chicago
    5550 S. Greenwood
    Chicago, IL 60637
    773-702-0200
    Join us and the Outside the Lines for a figure drawing session in the evening light of the Smart Museum’s Vera and A.D. Elden Sculpture Garden.

    When posing, live models will utilize sculptures like Scott Burton’s Bench and Table and Richard Hunt’s Why.

