ArtOctoberfest at Roosevelt Collection

Saturday, Sep 30 - Oct 1, 2017

Please take note that this event is located at 150 W. Roosevelt Road

The Shops at Roosevelt Collection are excited to announce the 2nd Annual ArtOberfest! The event will take place September 30 & October 1, 2017. Located in the heart of Chicago’s sophisticated South Loop, Roosevelt Collection is an open-air, mixed-use development for the 21st century. The center is home to premium national and local retailers, 342 Class-A luxury lofts and a vibrant central park.

The festival will showcase the work of more than 60 of the city’s most diverse artists who work in a variety of mediums including jewelry, sculpture, photography, glass, wearables, home decor and mixed media. Attendees can look forward to seeing Chicago-based standout artists, edgy photographers and abstract painters. In addition to supporting the arts and viewing incredible artwork that is available for purchase, festival guests also will have the opportunity, through live art demonstrations and booth chats, to speak one-on-one with the artists.