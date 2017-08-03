Ass Grass or Gas

Saturday, Sep 9 - Oct 14, 2017
- Time
- 3:00pm - 7:00pm
- Categories
-
- Exhibitions
- Opening Receptions
- Location
- Tiger Strikes Asteroid
- District
- West Side
- Address
- 319 N. Albany
Chicago, IL 60612
- Telephone
- 773-206-5206
- Reminder
Exhibition on view: September 9- October 14, 2017
Opening reception: Saturday, September 9, 3-7pm
Sparked by an interest in vanning culture, curators Josue Pellot and Robin Dluzen explore the aesthetics of the sub-culture with this exhibition that encompasses wider ideas about taste, the vernacular, and the psychedelic.
In the gallery, Josue Pellot, Robin Dluzen, Margaret Crowley, Salvador Dominguez, Salvador Jimenez-Flores, Jourdon Gullett, Chantal Johnson and Omar Velazquez contribute works that reference customization, the vintage forms and patterns of a particular era of American-made vans, and the free-wheeling spirit that comes with complete immersion into a world with an alternate set of norms, values and attitudes.
The opening reception on Saturday September 9 will also feature a mini-vanning convention with Chicago-based vanners showing off their vehicles to the public.