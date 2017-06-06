Autumn Knight: In Rehearsal

Friday, Jan 27 - Jul 8, 2017

Main Level, Gelvin Noel Annex and Light Court

Curated by Amy L. Powell, Curator of Modern & Contemporary Art

Autumn Knight makes performances that reshape perceptions of race, gender, and authority in institutional spaces. Drawing from such disparate fields as dance, psychology, religious studies, and theatre, Knight pays attention to the ways knowledge is produced collectively among her audience members and physically in the body through language, movement, and emotion.

Often gathering black women at the center of the conversation—whether herself as performer-facilitator or members of communities she makes around her—Knight usurps the dynamics of a room with humor and with purpose, enacting absurd situations and offering new ways of thinking and feeling.

For her first solo museum presentation, Knight scrutinizes her past work against the backdrop of a large public university while continuing to craft a research method that is perpetually in rehearsal—always nearly finished and yet constantly being taken up again.

In addition to scheduled public performances throughout the semester, returning museum visitors will be rewarded, for at any moment one might find a person playing the cello, trying on shoes, or singing a chorus.

Originally from Houston, Autumn Knight is based in New York City where she is currently Artist-in-Residence at The Studio Museum in Harlem.

Exhibition and performances sponsored in part by the Department of Dance, the Department of Gender and Women’s Studies, the Women’s Resources Center, Bruce D. Nesbitt African American Cultural Center, Intersections Living-Learning Community, and Krannert Art Museum. Paid for by the Student Cultural Programming Fee.