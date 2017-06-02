Beach Season

Friday, Jun 30 - Sep 10, 2017

Exhibitions on view: June 30 - September 10, 2017

Opening reception: Friday, July 7, 5-9pm

Featuring Harvey Stein and Carole Feuerman

Coney Island 40 Years tells the tale of world-renowned photographer Harvey Stein’s 40-year romance with “America’s Playground.” Stein’s timeless black-and-white images, taken from the 1970s through 2010, capture that quintessential weird and wonderful quality central to the mythos of this iconic Brooklyn beachfront. This exhibition is organized by the Traveling Exhibitions department of Sous Les Etoiles Gallery.



Carole Feuerman is one of the foremost hyperrealist sculptors working today. A pioneer in the field, she has produced convincingly lifelike sculptures since the 1970s. Her colorful life-size and monumental figures of bathers hold a captivating serenity and charm.

Image: Harvey Stein, The Hug: Closed Eyes and Smile, photograph. Coney Island 40 Years by Harvey Stein is organized by the Traveling Exhibitions department of Sous Les Etoiles Galle.