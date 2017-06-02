Friday, Jun 9 - Oct 1, 2017

Exhibition on view: June 9-October 1, 2017

Free Public Opening: Friday, June 9, 6:30-9pm

This whimsical feature exhibition explores the beauty and wonder, and sometimes dark side, of modern fairy tales. Along with paintings, prints, video, and installations, Casey Riordan Millard’s Shark Girl series will catapult viewers into the life of a bizarre half-shark, half-girl’s imaginary world. Bittersweet Observations also features local artists: Jeremy Klonicki, Jenny Mathews and Sarah Reed McNamara.