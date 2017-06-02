Close
Search

Bittersweet Observations

Friday, Jun 9 - Oct 1, 2017

Time
6:30pm - 9:00pm
Categories
  • Exhibitions
  • Opening Receptions
    • Location
    Rockford Art Museum
    District
    Suburbs / Midwest
    Address
    711 North Main Street
    Rockford, IL 61103
    Telephone
    815-968-2787
    Reminder
    Download to calendar

    Exhibition on view: June 9-October 1, 2017

    Free Public Opening: Friday, June 9, 6:30-9pm

    This whimsical feature exhibition explores the beauty and wonder, and sometimes dark side, of modern fairy tales. Along with paintings, prints, video, and installations, Casey Riordan Millard’s Shark Girl series will catapult viewers into the life of a bizarre half-shark, half-girl’s imaginary world. Bittersweet Observations also features local artists: Jeremy Klonicki, Jenny Mathews and Sarah Reed McNamara.

    Previous Event
    Next Event