Friday, Jun 23 - Aug 5, 2017

Black Light draws its title from a series of paintings created by the artist Faith Ringgold during the Civil Rights Movement of the 1960s (Black Light, 1967–71). The exhibition considers the powerful ways in which black artists continue to promote the visibility of black cultural producers and contest structural racism. Experimental in nature, the exhibition focuses not on the assembly of artworks or objects, but on a series of events.