Black Light and Make Room: Closing Performances

Saturday, Aug 5, 2017

Join us for the final day of Black Light and Make Room with performances by artists Rhonda Wheatley and Adrienne Deeble and AJ McClenon.

4–5pm | Excavating Myself and Eavesdropping on Your Future

Artist Rhonda Wheatley will perform excerpts from her personal journal entries, jumping through time and sharing moments of vulnerability, realization, magic, and the miraculous. Audience members are then invited to receive a public tarot card reading. Wheatley makes sculptures, paintings, and produces texts that stem from the speculative and metaphysical.

5:10–5:40pm | The Weight of Nothing: A Region of Space and the Unseen Gravitational Fields of Blackness

From when we close our eyes to the great expanse of outer space, Blackness surrounds us. Drawing from meditative practices, science, and black thought and history, artists Adrienne Deeble and A.J. McClenon create a space for healing. This immersive sound experience, known in new age communities as a "sound bath", guides the listener through a meditation on Blackness as the root of humanity.

Both Adrienne Deeble and A.J. McClenon are Chicago based artists interested in the healing properties of art and sound. Originally collaborating for Beauty Breaks, a participatory workshop series for femmes of the Afro-Diaspora. Adrienne and A.J. have come together again to create a new sound bath for Gallery 400's Black Light exhibit.